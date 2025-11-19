AEW News and Notes

– The 2025 AEW Continental Classic kicks off next Wednesday on Dynamite:

– Disco Inferno praised Tony Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani, calling it his best media appearance yet. He noted Khan was very transparent, even though he disagreed with much of what Khan said, and felt it was a positive for AEW.

– Tony Schiavone paid tribute to Bob Caudle and sending his best to his children and anyone who knew Caudle. Schiavone stated if there’s ever a hall of fame for Wrestling Announcers, Caudle should be the first name on the ballot:

