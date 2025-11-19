11/19/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – November 19, 2025

• Bobby Lashley beats Ricochet

Lashey wins the #1 Entry into The Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW National Title at Full Gear

• Josh Alexander, Matthew, & Nicolas Jackson beat Sky Flight

• Don Callis wants an answer from Matthew & Nicolas Jackson if they will join The Don Callis Family or not

Before they can answer Kenny Omega confronts them

Don says he wants them to take out Omega with a BTE Trigger, and show their loyalty to his family

Jurassic Express make the save and chase The Don Callis Family away

• The 2025 Continental Classic begins on next week’s Dynamite

• Shelton Benjamin beats Speedball Mike Bailey

Benjamin wins the #2 Entry into The Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW National Title at Full Gear

• Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli beat Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong

After the match, Kyle O Reilly comes out and puts Moxley into an Ankle Lock and won’t let go until The Conglomeration pull him off

Kyle challenges Moxley to a No Holds Barred Match at Full Gear and says it will end with Moxley tapping out again

• Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa beat Riho & Alex Windsor to advance to the next round of The AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

• Hangman Page beats Katsuyori Shibata

After the match, Page says that he wants Samoa Joe to realize that he will no longer have help from The Opps at Full Gear

Page reminds Joe of what he did to Swerve Strickland the last time he was locked in a Steel Cage, and will do it again if he must