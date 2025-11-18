WWE reportedly unhappy with Priscilla Kelly discussing her NXT salary

According to reports, WWE was reportedly unhappy with Priscilla Kelly stating that some NXT contracts go as low as $30,000.

“She was talking about how people overestimate how much everybody makes in NXT, and she mentioned that people made as little as $30,000. And man, people in WWE were not happy with that interview because nobody’s making $30,000 in NXT.

The NXT deals start at $75,000. So if you’re on television, wrestling on NXT television as a contracted performer, you’re making at minimum $75,000. Now, if you are a Jordynne Grace or you’re a Ricky Saints or whoever, you’re obviously gonna be making more than that,

— At the same time, the WWE ID talent, nobody’s making close to $30,000. They’re making significantly less because essentially the contracts are, ‘We (WWE) have the right to match any offer.’”

(source: Bryan Alvarez of WONF4W | WOR)

Priscilla Kelly is returning to MLW: