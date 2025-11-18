WWE News and Notes

– Natalya wants to see more of Dolph Ziggler in WWE following his return on Raw last night:
“No one sells quite like ZIGGLER.
“Seeing him tonight only made me want to see more of him in WWE. He hasn’t missed a beat.”
– Despite online reports, Liv Morgan was not in New York City and was never scheduled to appear on last night’s RAW, according to PWInsider.
– WWE has added new AJ Lee merch:
– Bayley posted:
