Update on the 2026 WWE hall of fame class, plus updates on Joe Hendry and Tony D’ Angelo

– John Cena is reportedly the frontrunner to headline the 2026 Hall of Fame, according to Bryan Alvarez. Stephanie McMahon has already been announced for induction next year.

– Joe Hendry is said to be on a “main roster level deal” in WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp. Hendry is reportedly being paid above the minimum pay rate for a main roster-level Superstar.

– Tony D’Angelo has been absent from WWE programming for the past several months, having been written off NXT with a Sopranos-esque cliffhanger in July.

Fightful Select has reported that talent and staff hadn’t seen D’Angelo at the WWE Performance Center for months, but that changed last week and he was backstage at the NXT taping on Tuesday, November 11. D’Angelo wasn’t dressed to train or film anything so it appears he may have just been at the facility visiting. According to reports in early September, D’Angelo was expected to debut on the main roster before the end of 2025 and retain his mobster gimmick.