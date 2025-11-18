Tony Khan on WWE counter programming, the WWE-TNA relationship

– Ariel Helwani asks Tony Khan if he takes WWE counter-booking his shows personally, if he wishes WWE would just stop.

Tony Khan says no, he understands and expects the counter-booking. It’s consistent with WWE’s business practices regardless of ownership changes.

Khan says AEW business has not seen any harm from WWE’s practices, citing AEW All In Texas doing some of AEW’s best business ever in the face of WWE counter-booking.

– Khan commented on the recent WWE-TNA partnership, framing it as a strategic move rather than anything personal. He described the collaboration as “very interesting” and agreed with Matt’s assessment that “AEW is a very strong challenger brand. It’s not that unusual.” When asked if he saw the partnership as a compliment, Khan confirmed, “Absolutely.” He drew parallels to past wrestling history, recalling that “when WCW was starting to do better, and Smoky Mountain was running Georgia, Vince McMahon called Jim Cornette and sent a bunch of WWF wrestlers to Smoky Mountain.” Khan explained that this type of collaboration is part of the industry’s standard playbook: “I do think when you have a strong challenger brand, it’s not unusual to see the WWF collaborate with another company. I don’t take it personally. It makes some sense, looking at the wrestling playbook for the WWF.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show