Tony Khan on the future of AEW PPVs, Fletcher responds to Richards’ claim about Logan Paul

– Ariel Helwani asked if Tony Khan ever sees AEW PPVs not being behind a paywall on HBO Max. Khan says he’s not sure. Implying the WB/AEW relationship is dictating the pricing of the promotion’s PPVs. Khan mentioned he keeps stacking his Pay Per Views to ensure every fan feels they got their money’s worth every time.

– Kyle Fletcher responds to Stevie Richards’ claim that Logan Paul is better than everybody in AEW:

“I think I said the same thing with his comments on me. I think a lot of these things are done with the thought process, ‘Oh, this will get a reaction. Oh, this will get clicks.’ I don’t know if he believes that wholeheartedly. If he does, like I said, everyone’s entitled to their opinion. I think that opinion is bulls***, personally.

I think the roster that we have at AEW, the matches that you see on a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly basis, I am astounded. Like, I can’t even keep up. I watch one match that I go, ‘That’s the best match I’ve seen this year.’ And then the next week, I’ll see another match that I think is the best match this year. It’s an absolutely absurd claim to make.

No hate on Logan Paul, doing great stuff. Good for you. He’s been in the business 5 years, if that. So the level that he’s performing at is insane. Do I think he’s better than Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay? Not a f***ing chance.”