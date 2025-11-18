Tony Khan on Miro and Chris Jericho

– Tony Khan spoke about Miro’s departure from AEW, emphasizing mutual respect despite differing creative directions. He said, “Miro is a great wrestler and he was great in AEW. He was a TNT Champion.” Khan acknowledged that their visions didn’t always align, noting, “He and I just had, at times, different visions of things. That’s okay because everybody is entitled to different opinions and different ideas. That’s what this all is, different ideas.” He explained that they simply “drifted into different ideas of what we should be doing, and that’s okay.” Reflecting on Miro’s return to WWE, Khan added, “He worked in WWE before and that clearly was a good experience for him. He clearly was excited to go back, and he did go back. I wish him the best. That must make sense for him and why he wanted to do it.”

– Khan reaffirmed his desire to see Chris Jericho return to AEW, emphasizing that the door is always open for the former world champion. Khan explained that Jericho hasn’t appeared on AEW television since April, but noted that “some of it is just working out the dates.” While Jericho has publicly said his contract expires at the end of the year, Khan declined to confirm it, staying vague about the timeline.

Khan stressed his ongoing interest in bringing Jericho back, saying talents of his caliber require careful planning: “He’s always welcome to come in.” He added that when working with major stars like Jericho, “you have to negotiate a certain number of dates.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show(