NXT “GOLD RUSH” REPORT , 11/18/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call. Follow us as we report ongoing results from NYC.

Tonight’s Card:

Match 1. AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) (c) vs. Joe Hendry and Thea Hail

The crowd is electric for Hendry. Chelsea and Thea start off, but quickly tag in the men. Ethan and Hendry trade takedowns. Hendry eventually is able to outwrestle Page scientifically and this forces Page to try shortcuts, but this just gets him a delayed suplex. The women enter and all four brawl. Page and Chelsea run into each other. We go to break with Hendry and Hail posing. We are back and Hendry gets planted face first on Page’s knee. Fyre interfered during the break to help her team get back in the match. Hendry reverses a front face lock into a suplex. He follows with a few clotheslines and a ranna. After a fallaway slam, Hendry poses. Page bails and Green follows. Hail falls on Page from the top rope to the floor. Chelsea and Thea reenter. Hail puts Green in a Kimora. Page interferes. Unprettier by Green and it is over.

Winners, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green (Chelsea is also the US Champion)

Lola Vice and Jordynne Grace talk backstage about their issues. Kelani Jordan, TNA Knockouts Champion, walks out to mock them both. Grace says she will see her next week, when she gets her shot at the title.

We get another clip from an upcoming John Cena interview about his career. Next we get Ava hypes the Deadline PLE. Tavion Heights is interviewed about his wild 2025. He wants to be in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. He is attacked by Josh Briggs. The brawl around the concession area. We cut to Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage. Zaria wants Sol to be careful, Sol wants revenge. Zaria looks on coldly as Sol walks off to her match.

Match 2. North American Champion, Blake Monroe VS Sol Ruca (with Zaria)