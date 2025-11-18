Nic Nemeth on Raw return: “Insanely fun and awesome and cool!”

Nic Nemeth described his one-time appearance on Raw back as Dolph Ziggler as “insanely fun and awesome and cool” while speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier today.

Nemeth went on to describe how he had to hide all day to keep it as a surprise even though his appearance was spoiled a couple of hours before showtime.

“In 20 years I got to watch so many people hide or hide under the ring or sit on a bus somewhere…I never got to do the hiding,” Nemeth remarked, adding that he had to stay invisible for around six hours before he was told by his brother that someone spoiled it.

“It was awesome. The in-between for a lot of stuff was Bob Roode, who was a badass wrestler and we got to tag together. And he’s the agent, and he’s even better at agenting than he is in the ring,” Nemeth continued. “And he’s still jacked, and awesome, and great. It was so cool to have him, like, going back and forth between him before we figured everything out. Surreal moment!”

He also revealed that he got to find out about the gig about three weeks ago and was excited that it fell at the Madison Square Garden Raw.

Nemeth put over the fans and his opponent for the night, Solo Sikoa, who he described as being “on point” and “great the whole way.”

WWE also released a special Dolph Ziggler t-shirt to mark the occasion which is available now on WWE Shop.

