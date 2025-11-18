New NWA World Heavyweight champion crowned

NWA announced:

, !

“The Thrillbilly” defeated Thom Latimer on tonight’s to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. At 6’6” and 275 lbs., hailing from Blount County, TN, Mason captured the legendary “Ten Pounds of Gold” for the first time at NWA 77.

Congratulations to “Big Daddy Thrill”!

airs every Tues., 8PM ET on Roku Sports. Watch it again at 11PM ET and 24/7 on demand.

Witness “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason make history tonight at 11PM ET on Roku Sports.

Click to Watch: https://therokuchannel.roku.com/watch/e25551b0bb4953c4b1043caef77181ab…