John Cena: “really happy to see Zack Ryder back”

John Cena showed a lot of love for Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) after his SmackDown return. He said he was “very, very glad to see Zack Ryder come back,” calling Cardona a real friend and someone he’s watched grow a ton over the years.

Cena talked about how Cardona has picked up “so much sports entertainment wisdom,” and how their chats now hit differently because Cardona will tell him, “this is what you were trying to talk about before and I wasn’t ready to understand it.”

He really respects how humble Cardona is and how he’s always trying to get better, saying he likes supporting people who are “humble enough to admit when they’re wrong.” He even shouted out Chelsea Green for being the same way—always making the most of every opportunity.

In the end, Cena kept it simple: he was “really happy to see Zack Ryder back.”

(Source: Raw Recap)