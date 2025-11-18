John Cena praises Dominik Mysterio (video), Goldberg walking out of autograph signing disputed

John Cena praised Dominik Mysterio and said Dom reminds him of his younger self. “I’m incredibly grateful to get in there with Dom Mysterio who I respect and admire. He reminds me a lot of me, he is authentic, he’s reliable, he works hard and is passionate about the business.” pic.twitter.com/qxSWLQQ6Pa — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) November 18, 2025

“I’m incredibly grateful to get in there with Dom Mysterio who I respect and admire. He reminds me a lot of me, he is authentic, he’s reliable, he works hard and is passionate about the business.”

– The allegation that Goldberg walked out before a private autograph session with K & S Wrestlefest at Big Event ExS has been disputed by the convention’s promoter, Tom Unger.

Tom Unger has claimed that Goldberg signed autographs for five hours and K & S Wrestlefest were allegedly told by Unger their items would be signed by Goldberg if he had time, but it wasn’t guaranteed.

(Source: Tom Unger | Facebook)