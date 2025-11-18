Christmas week tapings of Dynamite and Collision to be held at Hammerstein Ballroom

AEW announced that it will tape the Christmas week episodes of Dynamite and Collision from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The popular location, synonymous with ECW, already played host to some AEW television tapings in the past.

Dynamite on 34th Street, will be taped on Saturday, December 20 while Christmas Collision, will be taped on Sunday, December 21.

It’s unclear if these will air in their regular time slot considering Dynamite would be on Christmas Eve and Collision would be on December 27 when there’s the World’s End pay-per-view.

A Christmas Story marathon will air on TBS and TNT on Christmas Eve from 8PM ET, which is Dynamite’s usual time slot.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Monday, November 24 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996