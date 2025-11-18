Becky Lynch’s reaction to losing the IC title on Raw

Becky Lynch via X:

Three letters: NML. No. Managers. License.

In the state of New York that is governed by the state athletic commission, a managers license must be attained for interfering parties to be allowed at ringside.

Therefore, hence, vis a vis, the outcome of this title match, which has been clearly rigged, is hereby under protest.

You will be hearing from my lawyer imminently. The changing of the side plates will result in a lawsuit.

