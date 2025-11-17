WWE spoilers for tonight (updated)

– Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) is reportedly expected to be Solo Sikoa’s mystery opponent on RAW, reports Fightful.

It was noted that as of this afternoon the plan was for Ziggler to make his return to WWE on RAW in the John Cena retirement tournament at Madison Square Garden.

– A peak inside MSG:

– WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan and AJ Lee are all reportedly backstage for RAW tonight in Manhatten. We earlier noted that Drew McIntyre is also backstage.

update: Brock Lesnar is reportedly in New York for tonight’s WWE RAW at MSG, reports Fightful

Tonight’s RAW which will also be John Cena’s final appearance ever on the red brand is officially shaping up to be one of the biggest episodes of the entire year

