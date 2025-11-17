WWE Raw is LIVE tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

Advertised for tonight is John Cena opening up his final Raw appearance ever, Nikki Bella will explain her attack of Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental title, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. TBA and GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/17/25

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/17/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” by Triple H starts us off as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see various Superstar arrivals, including Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s, and The Vision with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

A special video package airs for John Cena. When it wraps up, the new WWE Intercontinental Champion makes his way out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. He comes out to loud chants of his name as he takes a minute to soak up the incredibly loud atmosphere. He settles in the ring to “Thank You Cena!” chants.

The chants last for a while, as Cena has his own mini Hulk Hogan in Montreal moment. He finally begins speaking and opens by saying “The champ is here!” He mentions the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden and how he has stepped through them for 23 years.

Cena says it’s the last chance for him to talk to the fans like this. It’s his last WWE Raw. He says it’s a bittersweet moment, but it’s very important to him. Before he can say another word, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s theme.

Mysterio gets in the ring, and Cena doesn’t look impressed. The crowd loudly boos Mysterio. Mysterio shouts in Spanish before saying nobody wants to hear what Cena has to say. Last week, Cena was handed a title shot just like he’s been handed everything else.

Cena looks confused. Mysterio says he has fought for everything he has. The crowd is loudly booing, so Mysterio shouts at them. Mysterio says he wants a rematch for his Intercontinental Championship. Cena says it’s tough to process all the noise and confirms he wants a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

Cena says he’s not backing down on his last Monday Night Raw, but he has to do one thing first. Cena wants to ask New York City how they feel. Cena asks if they want to see him face Dom Mysterio in the World’s Most Famous Arena for the Intercontinental Championship. The crowd wants it.

Cena says if he’s feeling froggy, he should jump. Mysterio gets in Cena’s face and says, “No.” They already did it Cena’s way. Cena had management on his side, his hometown, so now they’ll do it Mysterio’s way. The crowd chants, “Shut the f**k up.” Cena tells Netflix they’re saying, “Choco Fun Cup.” Cena asks if he wants to fight.

Mysterio says they’ll do it at Survivor Series in San Diego on his home turf. Cena agrees and accepts the match. Cena says he does have a problem, though. He told the world he would have a match on his last night on Monday Night Raw. Cena sees an opponent in the middle of the ring.

Cena tosses the title aside and suggests they fight with nothing on the line. Cena tells Mysterio to take a chance at making history. Cena asks, “Do you feel lucky, punk?” Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day head to the ring, and Mysterio smirks as they do.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Cena looks serious and takes his hat and shirt off. Cena is prepared to fight in a 3-on-1 disadvantage. Mysterio says Cena won’t get his final match on Raw, but he will get his ass beat. The Judgment Day triple-teams Cena and beats him down.

Sheamus runs down to the ring for the save. The Celtic Warrior attacks them, but they quickly overwhelm him. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio then runs down. Dominik prepares for his father. Rey punches away at his son. Cena throws Bálor out of the ring, and Sheamus sends McDonagh out of the ring.

Rey then dumps his son out of the ring. Cena says they’re going to have a 6-man tag team match right now. On that note, the show heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the match is immediately underway, and the crowd is on fire for it.

We return from the break to see The Judgment Day beating down Sheamus in three-on-one fashion, beating the Celtic Warrior down in the corner. Bálor chokes Sheamus on the ropes until the referee backs him up. McDonagh then hits a leg drop over the bottom rope.

McDonagh tags in and shoulders away at McDonagh’s midsection. Bálor tags in and hits a slingshot stomp. Dominik Mysterio tags in and hits a slingshot senton for a one-count. McDonagh tags in and hits a springboard seated moonsault for a two-count.

McDonagh applies a front facelock, but Sheamus fights up and punches out. McDonagh quickly hits a jawbreaker and tags Bálor back in. Bálor and McDonagh whip Sheamus into the corner, but he pops out with a double clothesline. Rey Mysterio tags in and punches his son off the apron.

Rey takes it to Bálor and McDonagh, hitting McDonagh with a head-scissor takeover. Rey drops Bálor onto the middle rope. Rey goes for a 619, but Dominik trips his father. Rey hits his son with a baseball slide, and Bálor attacks him from behind. Bálor slides Rey out of the ring onto his sternum on the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears again and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Rey being isolated in The Judgment Day’s corner. He eventually buys himself some much-needed time and makes the much-needed tag to Cena. The crowd goes wild.

Super Cena emerges, hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle, and the crowd goes nuts again. Sheamus and Rey make a save during a pin attempt and we hit the final stretch. All three do Sheamus’ ten beats spot over the ropes. They all did the Five Knuckle Shuffle and then all hit their finishers. Cena got the pin.

Winners: John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus

Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce Get A Visit From Paul Heyman

Backstage, we see Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in a rare moment of agreement, as they both talk about how much they despise Paul Heyman’s actions in putting together his WarGames team. On that note, in comes “The Oracle” himself who smiles and says he’s doing everything within the rules.

He says if they were mad at that, they’re gonna hate his next WarGames team member. He hands them a folder and smiles big again before walking off. Aldis and Pearce open the folder and see the name and each give a big reaction.

Nikki Bella Attacks Stephanie Vaquer Once Again

We see an angry-looking Stephanie Vaquer walking the halls as we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, several celebrities are shown in the building, including a bunch of NFL players and comedian Andrew Schulz. We are then shown footage from during the break, which shows them brawling with The Judgment Day.

In the ring, Jackie Redmond is standing by and mentions she is about to have an interview with the WWE Women’s World Champion. We see footage of Nikki Bella attacking Vaquer last week. Back live, Redmond introduces “La Primera” herself.

As Vaquer makes her way out, she is ambushed and attacked again by Bella. Bella grabs her by the hair after decking her, and gets on the microphone. She tells her she didn’t come back to watch from the sidelines and be Vaquer’s sidekick. She vows to take the title from Vaquer.

Bayley Turns Down The Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, we see Bayley and Lyra Valkyria walking-and-talking in a good mood. Bayley stops when she sees The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka tells her she can forgive her for everything in the past if she fights on her team at WarGames. Bayley laughs like a psycho and rejects it. Valkyria tells her she’s proud of her. Bayley doesn’t care.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Now we return live inside MSG, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme. Out he comes accompanied by Talla Tonga. He makes his way to the ring, where he will be in action in our next match of the evening against a mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

As he settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, after a delay for dramatic effect, we hear the old-school sounds of “I’m here to show the world, here to show the world!”

With that said, Dolph Ziggler makes his way out as the second blast from the past, joining Zack Ryder as the second mystery competitor in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

The crowd goes absolutely bonkers as “The Show Off” makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and the crowd roars again as Ziggler and Sikoa begin to mix it up. Ziggler ducks an attack and punches away at Sikoa. Sikoa runs him over with a shoulder tackle and shakes the ropes.

Sikoa lifts Ziggler, but he slides off and dropkicks him. Ziggler hits an avalanche and hits a neckbreaker, followed by an elbow drop. Ziggler applies John Cena’s STF, but Sikoa quickly gets to the bottom rope. Sikoa pulls himself out of the ring, so Ziggler flies off the apron with a diving clothesline.

Ziggler bounces his face off the commentary table twice before putting him in the ring. Ziggler goes to the top rope and hits a diving elbow drop for a two-count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Sikoa hit Ziggler with some runnng hip attacks. Ziggler gets to his feet and punches Sikoa. Sikoa takes down Ziggler and covers him for a near fall. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop and covers again and Ziggler kicks out. Sikoa goes for another hip attack but Ziggler gets out of the way.

Ziggler kicks Sikoa and hits a spike DDT on Sikoa and then hits Blond Ambition but Sikoa kicks out at two. Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and covers Ziggler for a two count. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike and Ziggler counters and rolls up Sikoa for a two count.

Ziggler hits ZigZag and gets a near fall. Ziggler goes for a superkick and tries for a ZigZag but Sikoa stops it and nails Ziggler with a Samoan Spike and gets the win. With the victory, Sikoa advances to the second round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING: Solo Sikoa

Women’s WarGames Face-Off

Alexa Bliss is already in the ring. Bliss says she’s been trying to get in touch with Charlotte Flair, but she’s blowing her off. Bliss cannot believe that Flair is doing this after all they’ve been through. She knows Flair, despite all the warnings. Flair is trying to prove her wrong.

Bliss says Flair has never cared about liking someone like Rhea Ripley. Bliss has gone to hell and back for her. Bliss is furious. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors head to the ring with Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Asuka screams at Bliss.

Jax says, “Yeah, Alexa, what she said!” Jax says Bliss is alone in the ring like a loser. They start to circle the ring. Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and out she comes with IYO SKY. The 4-on-3 disadvantage leads to the Warriors, Jax, and Legend beating Ripley, Sky, and Bliss down.

Legend crushes Bliss with a big right hand. Charlotte Flair then runs down for the save. Flair is holding a kendo stick. Flair hits Jax and Legend with the stick. Flair unloads on Legend with the stick, knocking her out of the ring.

Flair helps Bliss up and talks to her. Flair looks over at Ripley and Sky. The commentators speculate that Charlotte Flair could be joining their Women’s WarGames team after all. Later tonight, we’ll have a Men’s WarGames Faceoff. The commentators then run down the Survivor Series card.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

After a snippet from a new sit-down interview with John Cena that will premiere on WWE’s YouTube channel during his retirement week, we head back live. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch’s theme hits. “The Man” emerges and begins making her way to the ring.

As she does, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see footage of Lynch throwing a hissy fit with some old school rubber wrestling action figures from during the break. Maxxine Dupri is in the ring now as well.

Alicia Taylor handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. The bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running, Dupri takes it straight to Lynch at the bell, trying to quickly end things. Lynch hangs on.

Lynch reverses a whip, but she lowers her head and eats a kick. Dupri then runs her over. Dupri heads to the top rope, but Lynch cuts her off and flips her down to the mat. Lynch avalanches her in the corner and stomps her down. Lynch gets into Jessika Carr’s face before attempting a Manhandle Slam on Dupri.

Dupri fights it, do Lynch hits a reverse DDT backbreaker. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Lynch avoids being put away by a close submission attempt. She gets in the ref’s face again. AJ Lee comes out to a huge pop. The distraction allows Dupri to get the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Maxxine Dupri

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans

When the show returns from a break after the women’s I-C title change, we see Je’Von Evans in the ring. A new updated theme, similar to his original but slightly modified, plays to bring out the returning Gunther. “The Ring General” heads to the ring to a big pop.

Gunther quickly wrenches the arm and takes Evans down. Evans fights back, so Gunther puts him on the apron and pats him on the head. Evans punches back at him and slaps him in the face. Gunther furiously puts him in the corner, but Evans turns him around and chops him.

Gunther shakes him off and big boots him down before ripping his shirt off. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Gunther is playing with his food and challenging Evans to fight back.

Gunther shoves him to the corner, so Evans knocks him back and rocks him with a dropkick. Gunther blocks a second dropkick and applies a Boston Crab. A “Y2J” chant picks up as the crowd mistakes a Boston Crab for the Walls of Jericho. Evans fights out, so Gunther hits a backbreaker.

Gunther pushes him into the ropes and forearms him in the lower back. Evans fights back again and hits a superkick. Evans goes for a springboard hurricanrana, but Gunther tries to counter with a Powerbomb. Evans counters with a hurricanrana into a pin for a two-count.

Evans hits him with a spinning kick to the skull, knocking the Ring General out of the ring. Evans goes for a suicide dive, but Gunther catches him and slams him into the LED apron. Back in the ring, Gunther eventually gets his sleeper hold on for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: GUNTHER

Rhea Ripley Wants To Talk To AJ Lee

We shoot backstage live, where we see Jackie Redmond talking to AJ Lee and Maxxine Dupri. She asks Dupri how she’s feeling after winning the Intercontinental Championship. Dupri credits Lee and Lee tells her it was all her. Akira Tozawa and Otis come in.

They take Dupri away to celebrate. Redmond ask Lee if she’s sticking around and Lee tells her she doesn’t. As Lee is about to leave, Rhea Ripley comes in and asks Lee if she has a second to chat, and Lee says yes. Ripley puts her arm around Lee and they leave.

Men’s WarGames Face-Off

It’s main event (segment) time!

We learn that next week’s WWE Raw will feature GUNTHER vs. Carmelo Hayes or Bronson Reed, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. Finn Balor or Penta in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Also advertised for the November 24 WWE Raw show is the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.

Speaking of the Men’s WarGames, we return inside MSG where The Vision make their way out to the ring, as it’s time for the Men’s WarGames Face-Off in our main event segment of this week’s stacked WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

The show heads to a commercial break. When we return, we see Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in the ring. Heyman begins speaking, introducing all of the members of his team for WarGames thus far.