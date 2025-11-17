WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is backstage at tonight’s Raw in Madison Square Garden.

– Over 18,000 fans are expected for Raw tonight at MSG.

– WWE posted:

Gunther via IG:

“The Ring General is back on duty to raise the quality in WWE.

I’ve had a bit of a break, fixed my nose and I’m now here in the beautiful Switzerland at the airport in Zurich, I’m about to head to New York City.

There couldn’t be better timing to come back and participate in the tournament that will determine John Cena’s final opponent at the Madison Square Garden.”

