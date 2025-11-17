Wrestling photographer George Tahinos passes away

Long time wrestling photographer George Tahinos has passed away.

Sad to hear of the passing of wrestling photographer and friend, George Tahinos. Myself, George, BlackJack Brown, Bob M & @Starshot9 would always go to the Oregon Diner whenever I was at the ECW Arena. George loved to bowl and I hope he’s bowling in Heaven right now. RIP — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 17, 2025

RIP @GeorgeTahinos …. I remember way over 20 yrs. ago him being the photographer regularly for shows I was on at the ECW arena and all over the northeast. A truly nice guy that I always enjoyed chatting with when I saw. — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) November 17, 2025

Absolutely GUTTED to learn that legendary pro wrestling photographer George Tahinos has passed away. He took so many photos of my career. He was generous with me. I dunno if I'll ever get over not seeing him at events. God speed George. You were and still are..the best. So sad… pic.twitter.com/JCr22j75BY — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 17, 2025

Just heard of the passing of @GeorgeTahinos we spent a lot of time chatting over the past year as he shared dozens of photos that are now featured in my book, Threads of Triumph: Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks. George was always willing to help or offer more.… pic.twitter.com/bGqkRdjFJO — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) November 17, 2025

Heartbroken. Just learned about the passing of George Tahinos. Such a wonderful man. Always had time and a smile for you. I always enjoyed catching up with him. — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) November 17, 2025

Really saddened to hear about the passing of George Tahinos. Used so many of his pics in ECW programs. If you’ve seen anything with wrestling pictures since the 90s, you’ve seen George’s work. The best. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 17, 2025