WrestleMania 42 individual tickets on sale on November 28

Individual tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale on Black Friday, November 28, starting at 9AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

All fans who purchase individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the Las Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42 promo featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This exclusive Black Friday offer ends at 11:59PM PT.

WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are also available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location.

Combo tickets for WrestleMania have not sold like in previous years, with many calling this a major disappointment. While some tickets are priced less than last year, the majority are obviously more. Adding a location as expensive as Las Vegas means fans are going to fork out thousands of dollars for the weekend which might have played a role in ticket sales being so low.

WrestleMania 42 was originally announced for New Orleans but then in an unprecedented move, WWE decided to take it away from NOLA and move it back to Las Vegas for the second year running.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996