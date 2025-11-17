Women’s title match official for Survivor Series, Ziggler returns to Raw (video)

Stephanie Vaquer defends the WWE Women’s World Title against Nikki Bella at Survivor Series.

Dolph Ziggler returned as the mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Solo Sikoa of the MFT’s, defeated Dolph Ziggler with a Massive Samoan Spike to advance in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

