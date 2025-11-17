Women’s title match official for Survivor Series, Ziggler returns to Raw (video)

– Stephanie Vaquer defends the WWE Women’s World Title against Nikki Bella at Survivor Series.

– Dolph Ziggler returned as the mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

OH. MY. GOD. DOLPH ZIGGLER IS SOLO SIKOA'S SURPRISE OPPONENT!!! pic.twitter.com/AxQ5sqYhTQ — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Solo Sikoa of the MFT’s, defeated Dolph Ziggler with a Massive Samoan Spike to advance in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.