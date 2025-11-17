Triple H visits the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque visited the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame while WWE was in town for Smackdown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Located inside the MVP Arena, the IPWHF is a non-profit organization formed in 2019 and had its first class in 2021. The latest class of 2025 featured Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas, Tito Santana, Trish Stratus, and Johnny Rodz.

“It was an honor to have Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE Hall of Famer Rich Herring visit the Hall of Fame yesterday,” the Facebook account of the organization said. “Triple H loves to talk ‘pro wrestling history’ and he appreciates our passion for preserving the artifacts. Rich has been an intricate figure in pro wrestling for over 50 years. I look forward to when our paths cross again.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996