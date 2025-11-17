TNA couple posts honeymoon photos from Hawaii, AEW files new trademark, birthdays, and more

– Steph De Lander is on her honeymoon with Mance Warner:
On our way to Hawaii for our honeymoon!!! So excited
#tna pic.twitter.com/wOuKhd9Yot
– Former WWE ID Kylie Rae & Brittnie Brooks over the weekend at the Big Event NY:
Love her. https://t.co/sDfwGfsk95
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) November 15, 2025
– All Elite Wrestling have filed to trademark ‘Watch AEW.’
The trademark was filed for the following purposes:
“Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling
– Happy birthday to Mercedes Martinez and Meiko Satomura.
昨日の後楽園ホールにザ・グレート・カブキさんもきてくださいました‼️#SENJO pic.twitter.com/eqh1v8cBUy
— 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) November 17, 2025