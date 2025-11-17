Ric Flair on not appearing on AEW TV for Blood & Guts

James Walsh
242

Ric Flair was originally scheduled to appear on the 2025 Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite with Ricky Steamboat. However, only Steamboat was involved in a segment with FTR.

Flair was in attendance for the show and spoke with fans before Dynamite went on the air but reportedly had to leave the event early. In a post via Twitter/X, Flair addressed the situation…

“I want to apologize to everyone for having to leave the @AEW show early last Wednesday due to my rotator cuff injury. I appreciate @TonyKhan giving me the opportunity to be on the show. It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat. I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I will be back up and running. I just want you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally.”

