Mone vs Velvet to unify ROH Women’s TV title set for Dynamite

One of Mercedes Mone’s titles, the interim ROH Women’s Television title, will be unified on Dynamite next week as proper champ Red Velvet is cleared to compete.

Velvet was injured in June and instead of stripping her off the title, Tony Khan preferred to crown an interim champion until she gets back. Mina Shirakawa won that interim title but lost it at WrestleDream to Mercedes Mone.

Now Mone can hold on to the title next week as she faces Velvet on Dynamite or else she goes back to 12 titles, with the possibility of #13 coming again at Full Gear.

If she retains on Wednesday and wins at Full Gear, she would have 14 title belts across multiple promotions and countries.

Boston, MA

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

ROH Women's World TV Title
Red Velvet vs Mercedes Mone
Wednesday, 11/19

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online