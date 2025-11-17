Matches announced for next week’s Raw, new WWE ID Women’s champion

– Announced for next week’s Raw ..
* Maxxine Dupri will celebrate becoming the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion
* Rhea Ripley & AJ Lee will have a Conversation
* Solo Sikoa vs Finn Balor or Penta in The Last Time Is Now Tournament
* Gunther vs Carmelo Hayes or Big Bronson Reed in The Last Time Is Now Tournament
– Laynie Luck has won the Vacant WWE ID Women’s Title:
Congratulations to the new WWE ID Women's Champion @LaynieLuck!
Laynie Luck has been ID'd!
Excellent showing by many of the women at @WrestlingOpenRI tonight! The future looks bright! pic.twitter.com/UmnqgZPY2j
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 18, 2025