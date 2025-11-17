Matches announced for next week’s Raw, new WWE ID Women’s champion

– Announced for next week’s Raw ..

* Maxxine Dupri will celebrate becoming the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion

* Rhea Ripley & AJ Lee will have a Conversation

* Solo Sikoa vs Finn Balor or Penta in The Last Time Is Now Tournament

* Gunther vs Carmelo Hayes or Big Bronson Reed in The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Laynie Luck has won the Vacant WWE ID Women’s Title:

