Layla, Shayna Baszler, Bron Breakker, and Yuka Sakazaki notes

– Former WWE superstar Layla posted:

A real fighter and part of the women’s evolution.

She could kick my ass… so I stayed polite

Nothing but respect. @QoSBaszler #WomensEvolution#RealFighter#RespectAlways pic.twitter.com/FOv80gvCxF — Layla El (@mslayel) November 16, 2025

– Bron Breakker (via Undisputed) says he couldn’t wait to get away from Seth Rollins because he’s ready to be a star in WWE.

“That whole day…I wasn’t nervous. I was ready. For the past 4 years, I’ve put in the work here in WWE. I’m ready to be in this situation.

I’m the hungriest in the locker room, and I’m ready for what comes next.”

– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced that Yuka Sakazaki will compete at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ’26 on January 4, 2026, at Korakuen Hall.

This marks Sakazaki’ first appearance for the promotion in a year, following her last match on January 4 of this year. Her match card will be announced at a later date.

Sakazaki has also been officially added to the lineup for GRAND PRINCESS ’26 on March 29, 2026, at Ryogoku Kokugikan.