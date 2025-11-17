John Cena on the The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Becky Lynch backstage at MSG (video)

– John Cena spoke about The Last Time Is Now Tournament and why giving opportunities to newer talent is his priority. He said people keep asking who he wants to face, but “I don’t want to face anyone. I don’t want to handpick anyone.” Cena explained that he only got his own WWE break because “The Undertaker was sick,” and that’s why he believes in letting others earn their moments through opportunity.

He described the tournament as a mix of top stars, surprise names, and “against all odds opponents” who all have a legitimate chance to earn the moment of potentially retiring him. Cena also made it clear that his December 13th retirement night is not meant to be centered solely on him. “It isn’t just a show about me,” he said, noting he wants NXT talent showcased on SNME. Ultimately, Cena said the entire farewell run is designed to “be about opportunity for the future and paving the way for the future.”

(Source: First Take)

