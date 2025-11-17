John Cena on the current WWE roster (video), Ricky Steamboat on the Women’s Blood & Guts match

– John Cena says the current roster is the most talented he’s ever seen and he is ready to pass the torch next month to the next generation of superstars:

– Ricky Steamboat shared his honest reaction to AEW’s Women’s Blood and Guts match, saying it simply wasn’t for him. He admitted, “I didn’t care for it… god bless those girls that were in that match,” but felt the format was overwhelming. Steamboat explained that with so many competitors—“they had 16 girls in there or something like that”—the action became scattered across multiple areas at once.

According to him, “You couldn’t focus on anything because there was just so much going on,” with different groups of women doing spots in separate corners and between the two rings. He said that made it difficult for him as a viewer to react or stay engaged. Steamboat also wondered how many of the participants had ever been in a match like that before, suggesting for many, “it might have been the first time.”

