Jazz on possibly doing the Royal Rumble, Adam Pearce previews Raw from MSG (video)

– Speaking with Ring The Belle, the former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz noted she would be open to appearing in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match, and just would need a little bit of time to get her body ready for it. She said “God, give me heads up so I can prepare myself,” she said. “Don’t let it be a two-week notice. That’s all I ask. Give me at least a month so I can prepare myself. Mentally, more mentally, but yet physically as well. So I can get in the gym, you know, work on my guns a little bit. You know, but yeah, just give me a little heads up, and I’ll most definitely be prepared.”

– Adam Pearce says there has been a lot of speculation about who Solo Sikoa’s Mystery Opponent is in The Last Time Is Now Tournament, but no one has correctly guessed who it is yet:

The advertised card for tomorrow’s episode of RAW…

* John Cena’s final RAW appearance

* World Champion CM Punk appears

* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine (IC Title)

* GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans

* Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent