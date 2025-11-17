James Ellsworth posts photo with AJ Lee, Raven on his “Millions of Regrets” (video)

– James Ellsworth via X:

Her husband never beat AJ Styles 3 times in a row … pic.twitter.com/045q2tdKa6 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 15, 2025

– During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his documentary Nevermore: The Raven Effect, former WWE/WCW/ECW star Raven was asked if he has regrets. Here was Raven’s response…

“Anybody who says they don’t have regrets is full of s–t. I got millions of regrets. I’m very content with my life, as content as I’ve ever been but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t have changed things along the way. And one of the things I would have is I would have found a way to get over my insecurity much sooner because my insecurity led to my egotism. Anybody who’s egotistical is just insecure, that’s scientific fact.”

“I would have went to a psychiatrist earlier, or psychologist earlier probably. I think everybody should spend time on a couch, frankly. It’s very liberating to talk to a therapist and to be able to bear your soul and to offer up all your inner demons and look for a way to get around them instead of just suffering with them.”

