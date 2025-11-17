Dominik Mysterio to receive IC title rematch

John Cena made his final appearance on Monday Night Raw, receiving a heartfelt “Thank you Cena” chant from the New York City crowd. He reflected on how Madison Square Garden shaped his 23-year career. The moment was interrupted by AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, who accused Cena of always getting opportunities handed to him. Cena challenged Dominik to defend the Intercontinental Championship immediately, but Dominik declined and proposed they face off instead at Survivor Series. Soon after, Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh joined Dominik to attack Cena. The assault was stopped when Rey Mysterio and Sheamus rushed in for the save. This led to an impromptu six-man tag match: John Cena, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day.

Rematch accepted, but on Dom's terms… John Cena will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series in San Diego! pic.twitter.com/Hu6HQ2nXfl — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025