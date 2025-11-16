WWE News and Notes

– The advertised card for tomorrow’s episode of RAW…

* John Cena’s final RAW appearance
* World Champion CM Punk appears
* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine (IC Title)
* GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans
* Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent

– Cena via X:

Drew McIntyre after aligning with Paul Heyman for WWE Survivor Series WarGames:

“The devil is in the details.”

– The Boogeyman posted a photo with Lita:

