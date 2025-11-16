WWE News and Notes

– The advertised card for tomorrow’s episode of RAW…

* John Cena’s final RAW appearance

* World Champion CM Punk appears

* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine (IC Title)

* GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans

* Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent

– Cena via X:

Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant “Let’s Go Cena” or “Cena Sucks!”

Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t…

— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 16, 2025