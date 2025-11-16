WWE News and Notes

– The advertised card for tomorrow’s episode of RAW…
* John Cena’s final RAW appearance
* World Champion CM Punk appears
* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine (IC Title)
* GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans
* Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent
– Cena via X:
Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant “Let’s Go Cena” or “Cena Sucks!”
Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t…
– Drew McIntyre after aligning with Paul Heyman for WWE Survivor Series WarGames:
“The devil is in the details.”
– The Boogeyman posted a photo with Lita:
