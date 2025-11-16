WWE moving to Netflix in Philippines in January 2026

Fans in the Philippines will be able to start enjoying all of the WWE programming on Netflix starting January 2026.

WWE currently airs on TAP Sports in the country and that media rights deal will come to an end at the end of this year, paving the way for Netflix to take over.

All future WWE international TV rights which are ending will not be renewed and instead are moving to Netflix as part of their worldwide agreement.

France and Belgium are also moving to Netflix in January 2026 as the agreement with broadcaster AB1 is coming to a close as well.

There are still a handful of countries around the world where WWE airs on local channels and the WWE Network was kept alive solely for those countries.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online