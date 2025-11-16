Video: AEW’s Rebel facing health concerns

We are sending our thoughts and deepest support to AEW’s Rebel (Tanea Brooks), who has bravely shared her current health struggles. She is facing several serious conditions, including a battle with primary pulmonary lymphoma (a form of cancer) and a challenging functional neurological disorder (FND) that has impacted her ability to walk, speak, and use her right hand. Additionally, she is currently fighting an infection. Rebel is scheduled to begin treatment for FND this week. However, the cancer treatment for the lymphoma must be delayed until the infection clears, which doctors are currently hoping will be in December. We are all rallying behind you as you embark on this crucial path to recovery.

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

I am praying hard for you @RebelTanea !!!

You got this honey!! Love you!❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 16, 2025