Stevie Richards: “Logan Paul is Better than Everyone in AEW”

While speaking on his podcast, former WWE star Stevie Richards gave praise to Logan Paul. Here is what Stevie had to say…

“Logan Paul is better than everybody in AEW. [Why?] Because he’s a character. I can hate or love Logan Paul, and he’s every bit as athletic as all of them. He’s proven it. You know what Logan Paul also does when he debuts something? Debuts a move, a spot, whatever he does. He doesn’t debut all 12 at the same time. He doesn’t give you everything. He makes sure something special happens in a Logan Paul match every time he has it.”

“I remember mostly everything Logan Paul has been involved with. And I know you’re smirking because they’re going to come for me right now, but I’m saying he’s better than 98% of the WWE roster as well. So WWE fans can come after me. I think they should put the belt on Logan Paul.”