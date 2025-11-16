Randy Orton and Teddy Long notes

– Randy Orton is currently advertised for the December 5th episode of WWE SmackDown from Austin, TX:

– Orton and his wife Kim Orton celebrated 10 years of marriage this weekend:

– Teddy Long (via Road Trip After Hours) says Brock Lesnar should retire John Cena in last match ever in WWE:

“I would like to see Lesnar…Cena just one last time he challenges Brock Lesnar in his retirement match in WWE. Just have it be Brock.”

