Notes on Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, Dezmond Xavier, Mandy León, and more

– Former ROH star Mandy León states dirt sheets get insider info from promoters and wrestlers. She confirmed that multiple dirt sheets have messaged her asking for information and that people do leak details to them.

– New photo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch with Stone Cold Steve Austin:

– Dezmond Xavier isn’t currently under a TNA contract, but there are creative plans for him. Zachary Wentz’s contract expires on January 1, and The Rascalz are exploring opportunities, likely attracting interest from outside TNA.

(Source: Fightful)

– On November 28th in Puebla, it will be Mr. Iguana/La Parka & Nino Hamburguesa vs. LWO & Galeno Del Mal:

