Grayson Waller trolls fans at live event in Chicago coming out to CM Punk’s music

NXT held a sold-out non-televised live event at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois yesterday and one particular start decided to play a little game with the fans.

Just before the main event started, CM Punk’s “Cult of Personality” hit the speakers, sending the crowd crazy. But it was not Punk who came out from the back, but rather Grayson Waller.

Waller imitated Punk’s entrance moves as cheers turned into massive boos for the Australian who looked rather proud of himself for pulling one over the fans.

Waller was part of the main event match which included Je’Von Evans, JD McDonagh, and NXT champion Ricky Saints in a fatal four-way.

Several main roster stars were part of this show as well.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online