Bob Caudle passes away

Bob Caudle, the legendary voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, passed away at the age of 95.

NWA posted:

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Bob Caudle.

Throughout the ‘70s and well into the 1980s and beyond, Bob left an indelible mark on the NWA, its programming, and fans. His was the signature voice of countless NWA broadcasts and pay-per-views during a decades-long career.

The NWA sends its most sincere condolences to Bob’s friends, family, and fans. As the broadcast legend said to close each episode of – : “So long for now.”

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Bob Caudle. Throughout the ‘70s and well into the 1980s and beyond, Bob left an indelible mark on the NWA, its programming, and fans. His was the signature voice of countless NWA broadcasts and pay-per-views… pic.twitter.com/EtQHNy6YSj — NWA (@nwa) November 16, 2025

Ric Flair posted:

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Bob Caudle. Throughout the ‘70s and well into the 1980s and beyond, Bob left an indelible mark on the NWA, its programming, and fans. His was the signature voice of countless NWA broadcasts and pay-per-views… pic.twitter.com/EtQHNy6YSj — NWA (@nwa) November 16, 2025

AEW via X:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Bob Caudle, the legendary voice of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/hyerfjDwnH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025