Angelina Love on TNA hall of fame induction: “TNA was everything to me”

Former Knockouts World Champion Angelina Love recently responded to her TNA Hall of Fame induction.

Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, collectively known as The Beautiful People, were inducted into the Nashville-based promotion’s Hall of Fame at the recent Bound for Glory pay-per-view event alongside Mickie James.

In a recent conversation with Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, Angelina recalled her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, stating that it was everything that she had hoped for, calling the entire night “perfect.”

“It was everything I wanted it to be, everything I hoped it would be. It kept me up a few nights. 4 a.m., I would wake up and be like, ‘What am I going to write in my speech?’ It was a little stressful because I’m a perfectionist, and I wanted it to be perfect. The whole night was perfect; our induction was perfect, having Dreamer induct us. Having my husband, my son, my parents, and my sister, we flew them down from Canada. It was everything I wanted it to be. It was a lot of fun, and it’s a huge honor. I think it’s the biggest honor you can get in the business. ‘We need you in our Hall of Fame.’ Very proud of that,” she stated.

The 44-year-old continued:

“We just keep making history. I think it’s the first all-female wrestling class to get into a wrestling Hall of Fame. It was very cool. It’s a huge honor. TNA was everything to me. That’s where we got to do what we wanted to do and make a name for ourselves. When we were working, we weren’t working; we were just having fun. To be given the highest honor you can possibly get for that gets you in the feels.” [H/T: Fightful]