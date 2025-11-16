AEW Dynamite viewership, Breezango reunion (photo), plus notes on Sabu, Zack Ryder, and more

– The Miz, Zack Ryder and Cody Rhodes reunited at SmackDown:

– AEW Blood & Guts on TBS drew 600,000 viewers with a 0.15 demo. The episode was up 20.7% from last week, and it was the biggest AEW number since Nielsen started using their new ratings reporting system.

– Breezango reunited at the TNA tapings ahead of Dango’s Retirement in January:

– Sabu has been voted in the 2025 Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame Class.