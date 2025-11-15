Zack Ryder comments on his future, R-Truth on possibly being Cena’s final opponent

– R-Truth says he hope’s he gets picked to be in John Cena’s Last Time is Now tournament, calling the opportunity “awesome” for both whoever gets to face Cena and Cena himself for being able to “pass the torch” before retiring:

“I hope I get picked. I think it’s awesome man. I think it’s awesome for the person that’s going to be facing him. I think it’s awesome for him to even give that type of passing the torch off.”

(Source: Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling)

I’m the Internet Champ…but I can’t even read the amount of posts about last night. Thank you all so much. Without you, none of this happens. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 15, 2025

– Zack Ryder/Matt Cardona comments on WWE future after appearing in The Last Time Is Now tournament:

“Five years. It’s been five years since I put on Zack Ryder boots. Every single morning, the first thing I do, before I even open my damn eyes, is say, ‘How can I get back here? What do I have to do to get back here?’

I busted my ass for the past five years — Deathmatch King, Indy God, all for this moment. This might be a one time shot. I might get the call tomorrow. It doesn’t matter, because I’m Zack Ryder. I’m always ready, and I guess I can say this — woo, woo, woo. You know it.”

(Source: WWE YouTube channel)