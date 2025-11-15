WWE News and Notes

– World Champion CM Punk, Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion John Cena in newly shared photoshoot.:

– Dominik Mysterio has admitted he wishes he could change his solo WWE entrance theme and that of the Judgment Day:

“Oh god, I wish. That and the Judgment Day music. Good god.”

(source: Towers of Power)

– Netflix Sports posted:

“Y’all better stop disrespecting my brother like that.” WWE Superstars guessing ratings in WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition, coming soon on mobile devices. Pre-register now. pic.twitter.com/r9AopmtKKd — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 15, 2025

– Vickie Guerrero Comments on Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero’s classic match:

“Brock gave everything that night because he loved Eddie. He still tells me he misses him every day & every time I see him

I’m grateful to Brock for helping make that match so special. They were dancing in the ring, and it was unforgettable.”