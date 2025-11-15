Uso and Knight advance in The Last Time Is Now tournament

The Last Time Is Now tournament continued yesterday on Smackdown with two first-round matches.
In the first match, Jey Uso defeated The Miz to advance to the next round and then later in the evening, LA Knight defeated his surprise opponent – Zack Ryder – to advance.
The Gatekeeper to @JohnCena is here.
C U soon. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WKQs6ZzT1L
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) November 15, 2025
The tournament will continue also on next week’s Smackdown with Carmelo Hayes vs Bronson Reed and Penta vs Finn Balor in first-round matches.
Raw from Madison Square Garden on Monday will also see a further two matches from the tournament take place.
Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online