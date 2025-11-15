Tony Khan addresses reaction to the AEW National Championship

AEW President Tony Khan addressed reactions from NWA wrestlers following the announcement of the AEW National Championship. Khan acknowledged the online chatter, saying, “There’s been a lot of talk about the National title and the National title match, and there’s been talk from people in and outside of AEW. It’s been really interesting…” He emphasized that while wrestlers will naturally comment, AEW has its own plans, noting, “That’s totally cool, but I ended up having a really nice conversation about it with the President of the NWA, Billy Corgan because…of course the NWA National Championship has a great history of its own.”

Khan expressed his respect for Corgan and the NWA, stating, “I have a lot of respect for him. I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing. I really love the traditions of pro wrestling…” He described their discussion as positive, adding, “we hadn’t talked in a long time, so I think it was good for him to hear this.” Khan also highlighted AEW’s distinct direction and its role in bringing wrestling back to TBS while honoring past promotions: “We brought pro wrestling back to TBS, but there are a lot of promotions that have had a great history on TBS before AEW, and one of them is the NWA. I think it’s great that Billy’s trying to keep that tradition alive and revive it.”

Concluding, Khan reassured fans and wrestlers, particularly those in the NWA, that the conversation was amicable: “So, to any of the wrestlers anywhere in the world, and particularly some of you in the NWA, you’ll be happy to hear Billy and I had a very nice talk about this and I’m sure he would say the same.”