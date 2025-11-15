Sheamus: “I think John’s hoping I go out [of the tournament]”

Sheamus kicked things off by suggesting that John Cena might actually be hoping someone else eliminates him from the WWE Last Time Is Now tournament: “In truth, I don’t think John wants this. I don’t think John wants this physicality. I think John’s hoping I go out [of the tournament].”

Despite that, Sheamus is ready to bring the fight and push Cena to his limits: “I’m not afraid of him, I have a lot of respect for John, but I’ll make John step up, I’ll make John fight.”

He’s embracing the physicality and promises a relentless performance: “He knows I’m gonna keep coming, slap me in the face, kick me in the face, do whatever you’ve got to do man, I love it. It’s like I absorb the energy of those shots and I just want to go more and more and more. And guess what, John? You will f****** see me, dude. I’m right here and I’ll see you, mate.”