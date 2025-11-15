NXT Live on Tour / Chicago, Il / Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Complete Results from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom:

  1. Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
  2. Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Zena Sterling and Jordynne Grace: Zaria pins Sterling
  3. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
  4. Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors: Connors is pinned
  5. NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill and Myles Borne: Hill is pinned
  6. Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Latino World Order: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro: Nima pins del Toro
  7. The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid: Valkyria pins Reid
  8. Main Event: NXT Championship Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / Je’Von Evans / JD McDonagh: Saints pins Waller. After the match, Oba Femi confronts Saints. Waller tries to sneak attack Saints and is given the GTS.

