NXT Live on Tour / Chicago, Il / Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Complete Results from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom:
- Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
- Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Zena Sterling and Jordynne Grace: Zaria pins Sterling
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
- Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors: Connors is pinned
- NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill and Myles Borne: Hill is pinned
- Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Latino World Order: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro: Nima pins del Toro
- The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid: Valkyria pins Reid
- Main Event: NXT Championship Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / Je’Von Evans / JD McDonagh: Saints pins Waller. After the match, Oba Femi confronts Saints. Waller tries to sneak attack Saints and is given the GTS.
Thanks to @TheQumarZaman and @IyosEra in attendance
