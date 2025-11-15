K&S WrestleFest claims Goldberg disappoints fans at an autograph signing, Mercedes Mone note

– K & S WrestleFest via Facebook:

Unfortunately Goldberg PRIVATE Signing did not happen ..

We had all our items laid out ready to sign as Goldberg was doing another Private for another vendor.

After he was done, he got up and said he was done.. He walked out past our stuff, and left..

We are all super disappointed, and frustrated…

My apologies to all…

– Mercedes Mone shows off her injuries from AEW’s Blood & Guts event:

Before and After ‍ pic.twitter.com/0zKSntvZXA — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) November 15, 2025