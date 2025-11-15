Chelsea Green posts photo of Zack Ryder after his WWE return, plus AJ Styles & Desmond Xavier notes

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance at Southern Honor Wrestling in North Georgia.

Chelsea Green via X:

– Desmond Xavier (Wes Lee) returned to TNA at Turning Point:

