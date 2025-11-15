Chelsea Green posts photo of Zack Ryder after his WWE return, plus AJ Styles & Desmond Xavier notes

– AJ Styles made a surprise appearance at Southern Honor Wrestling in North Georgia.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/K2vxTHUIXE
November 15, 2025
– Chelsea Green via X:
What a day to be Zack Ryders wife!
@TheMattCardona #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VVXqH8OQif
November 15, 2025
– Desmond Xavier (Wes Lee) returned to TNA at Turning Point:
.@dezmondxavier is so BACK!
WATCH #TNATurningPoint on TNA+: https://t.co/NelhMoY8Bk
Get 1 month FREE with code TURNINGPOINT25 pic.twitter.com/ULNBi16UrL
November 15, 2025